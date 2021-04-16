Video: Couple attacked by rabid bobcat in their driveway

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. - Wild video shows a rabid bobcat attacking a North Carolina couple in their driveway.

The video posted Thursday has been viewed more than 10 million times on Twitter.

The footage, captured through a home security system, shows the pair leaving their home. As the two are preparing to get inside their vehicle the wild cat sprints into view and jumps onto the woman, who appeared to be holding an animal carrier.

As the video goes on the man quickly runs around the vehicle to confront the feral feline and pulls it off his wife.

"Oh my God, it's a bobcat!" the man shouts while holding the animal over his head.

The man throws the wild animal into the grass, and the feline scurries away.

"I'll shoot that f---er," said the husband, identified online as man named Happy.

The person who posted the video on social claims Happy did in fact shoot the bobcat.

TMZ reports local authorities confirmed the animal is dead and that it did test positive for rabies.