VIDEO: Chihuahua hitches ride on his buddy for a swim

McHENRY, IL - A video of a dog piggybacking his buddy for a swim in the lake is taking over the Internet.

The Chihuahua and Great Pyrenees duo have their own Facebook page called "Big Ben and Tiny Tim." The video was shared to the page by the dogs' owner in Illinois.

Tiny Tim struggles to swim in the lake, so he hitches a ride on his pal Ben's back. Check out the video to see the cuteness!