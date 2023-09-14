88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Video catches woman stealing plants from outdoor seating area at Ponchatoula restaurant

1 hour 33 minutes 4 seconds ago Thursday, September 14 2023 Sep 14, 2023 September 14, 2023 11:40 AM September 14, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

PONCHATOULA - Surveillance footage from a restaurant showed a woman stealing plants from its outdoor seating area. 

The videos, posted by Paul's Cafe on Facebook, showed a woman stealing plants hanging from the awning over its outdoor seating area Wednesday evening, hours after the cafe closed for the day. After getting them down from the awning, a second video showed the woman hauling the stolen greens away.

Trending News

"Anyone recognize this woman?" management asked in a social media post. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days