Video: Cat leaps from burning apartment building, walks away unfazed

By: WBRZ Staff

CHICAGO - A cat was caught on video leaping from the window of a burning apartment building and landing on its feet, with seemingly little effort, before casually walking off like nothing happened. 

The Chicago Fire Department shared video of the daring feline on social media Thursday afternoon. That video shows the cat sitting at the edge of a window several stories above the ground before jumping to the grass below. 

