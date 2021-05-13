72°
Video: Cat leaps from burning apartment building, walks away unfazed
CHICAGO - A cat was caught on video leaping from the window of a burning apartment building and landing on its feet, with seemingly little effort, before casually walking off like nothing happened.
The Chicago Fire Department shared video of the daring feline on social media Thursday afternoon. That video shows the cat sitting at the edge of a window several stories above the ground before jumping to the grass below.
Nine lives for a cat that jumped from fire at 65th and Lowe. Cat hit grass bounced and walked away! pic.twitter.com/LRBsjMta2Z— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) May 13, 2021
