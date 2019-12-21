Latest Weather Blog
VIDEO: Carnival cruise ship out of New Orleans involved in collision in Cozumel
COZUMEL - Carnival Cruise Line is evaluating two of its ships after they collided in Mexico Friday.
The accident happened as a Carnival Glory ship was trying to dock early in the morning at a port in Cozumel. Video from multiple witnesses shows one of the cruise liners swiping the back of the other.
One person suffered minor injuries after guests were evacuated from the two ships.
#carnivalglory 10 year anniversary cruise just crashed. License and insurance please! #carnivalcrash #10yearanniversary #cozumel #oopsie pic.twitter.com/s2gNUHcWSR— Wendy Brewer (@WendyBrew5967) December 20, 2019
"We are assessing the damage but there are no issues that impact the seaworthiness of either ship. We have advised guests from both ships to enjoy their day ashore in Cozumel," a statement from Carnival read in part.
The Carnival Glory was based in New Orleans and left the city on Dec. 15. It was scheduled to return on Dec. 22.
