Video captures school bus driver drinking beer while transporting students

AURORA, IL - An Illinois school bus driver was fired after she was caught drinking beer while transporting more than two dozen children.

Michelle Passley, 44, was arrested Monday after video appeared to show her drinking from two cans of beer while behind the wheel of a school bus full of elementary students.

Officers with the Aurora Police Department said they received a complaint from a manager at the First Student Bus Company who claimed "an observant convenience store clerk" called the school district on Nov. 15, saying they'd just sold beer to a woman and then watched her get onto a school bus and drive away.

"Detectives learned the bus driver picked up the school bus around 6 a.m. on Friday and completed one route. She then stopped at a gas station in the 900 block of North Farnsworth Avenue and purchased two cans of beer, returned to the bus, and drove off," the department said in a statement.

After reviewing surveillance footage, investigators discovered that there were 32 elementary school students on the bus at the time.

Passley has been charged with two counts of endangering the life/health of a child and released on a $100 bond, the department said, noting that it also contacted the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office to review Passley’s commercial driver’s license.

The department said it was not aware of any previous criminal charges against Passley. She is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 27.