Video: Busy restaurant flooded as Lake Charles pounded with heavy rain Monday

LAKE CHARLES - Several customers found themselves stuck inside a restaurant in Lake Charles as heavy rainfall was reported in southwest Louisiana.

Photos posted on social media showed high water across much of the area. A video taken at KD's Diner, a short distance from I-210, showed water inside the business up to people's ankles. 

