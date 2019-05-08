79°
VIDEO: Fiery 18-wheeler crash shuts down I-10 East at Bonnet Carre Spillway

Wednesday, May 08 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LAPLACE - An 18-wheeler fire has closed I-10 East to traffic approaching New Orleans Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was reported before 1:30 p.m. Video from the scene shows a semi engulfed in flames on the interstate.

Drivers are advised to use Airline Highway as an alternate route.

There's no word on the driver's condition at this time.

