VIDEO: Fiery 18-wheeler crash shuts down I-10 East at Bonnet Carre Spillway

LAPLACE - An 18-wheeler fire has closed I-10 East to traffic approaching New Orleans Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was reported before 1:30 p.m. Video from the scene shows a semi engulfed in flames on the interstate.

Drivers are advised to use Airline Highway as an alternate route.

Troop B Traffic Advisory:



Troopers & emergency personnel are responding to an injury crash on #I10 EB at milepost 212. I-10 EB and I-55 SB traffic is being diverted to US 51. Troopers are working to clear the scene as quickly & safely as possible. pic.twitter.com/p1JOGUJ7dl — LA State Police (@LAStatePolice) May 8, 2019

There's no word on the driver's condition at this time.