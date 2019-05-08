79°
VIDEO: Fiery 18-wheeler crash shuts down I-10 East at Bonnet Carre Spillway
LAPLACE - An 18-wheeler fire has closed I-10 East to traffic approaching New Orleans Wednesday afternoon.
The fire was reported before 1:30 p.m. Video from the scene shows a semi engulfed in flames on the interstate.
Drivers are advised to use Airline Highway as an alternate route.
Troop B Traffic Advisory:— LA State Police (@LAStatePolice) May 8, 2019
Troopers & emergency personnel are responding to an injury crash on #I10 EB at milepost 212. I-10 EB and I-55 SB traffic is being diverted to US 51. Troopers are working to clear the scene as quickly & safely as possible. pic.twitter.com/p1JOGUJ7dl
There's no word on the driver's condition at this time.
