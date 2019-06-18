90°
VIDEO: Burglar steals neighbor's surveillance camera, accidentally streams from inside house

Tuesday, June 18 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
HAUGHTON, La. (AP) - Louisiana authorities say a burglar effectively caught himself red-handed, unwittingly livestreaming his theft of a neighbor's new surveillance camera.
  
The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office says the neighbor watched the crime unfold in real time, and recognized the culprit as 43-year-old Franklin Welzbacher Jr.
  
A sheriff's statement says the stolen camera also showed things inside Welzbacher's house.
  
Sheriff's spokesman Bill Davis said Tuesday that Welzbacher told deputies he had permission to borrow a paint brush, but had nothing to say when asked about the camera.
  
His bond was set at $10,000 on a simple burglary charge. Davis said he doesn't know whether Welzbacher has an attorney who could speak for him.

