Latest Weather Blog
VIDEO: Burglar falls through ceiling during botched break-in
SONORA, CA - Police captured an inept criminal after surveillance video showed him plummeting from a business's ceiling during a burglary.
The Sonora Police Department says officers initially found no sign of forced entry at the business when they responded to a burglary alarm on Dec. 22. However, a look inside revealed a "man-sized hole" in the ceiling which led to another vacant building where they found signs of a break-in.
Investigators reviewed surveillance footage and found that the culprit had escaped through the hole but not before he fell several feet to the ground in a clumsy scramble to get away.
The suspect was later identified as Storm Corral, 40, who was booked on charges of burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime. Police say Corral has a known history of similar crimes.
Officers believed his botched break-in involved an accomplice, and they are still working to identify that person.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New license plate features tribute to SU's Human Jukebox Marching Band
-
Burglar falls through ceiling during botched break-in
-
President Trump addresses nation following missile strike
-
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome to deliver state of the city address, Wednesday
-
Tuesday marks 12 years since LSU's last national championship win