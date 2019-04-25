VIDEO: Bumbling burglar scared away by alarm during salon break-in

BATON ROUGE - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are looking for a man who burglarized a local business but scurried away at the first sign of trouble.

“It's just kind of like dumb. You know like why,” stylist Ing Lam said. "You're already hearing it and you know it's coming and you're still coming. And he had to really rush out to get out on time."

The incident was reported on April 15 at the Hair Studio on Old Hammond Highway. In the surveillance video, the man can be seen smashing a hole in the glass door and looking for cash in the register. Then, he gets spooked by the alarm, jetting out of what remains of the shattered door as best he could.

“He wasn't very smart about doing it, because whenever the alarm went off he ran out the door and as you can see he dropped the bat,” said another stylist, Margaret Crawford.

Deputies are looking for the burglar, and it is the second time in weeks the salon has had to replace that glass door.

“It's a small spot and he's kind of big a little bit, so he had to try to rush out,” Lam said.

With that failing, stumbling burglar still on the loose, the salon staff has a message.

“Go to school. Graduate. Get a job. Take care of you. Take care of your family. Don't do it again,” Lam said.

Anyone with information on the burglary can call the sheriff’s office at 225-389-5064.