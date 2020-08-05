VIDEO: Bride poses for photo moments before Beirut explosion

In what was supposed to be a special moment, video captured a Lebanese bride's photo shoot violently interrupted by a massive explosion rocked the city of Beirut on Tuesday.

The viral video shows Israa Seblani standing in her white gown as the blast of the explosion caused everyone involved to scramble for safety.

The video, shot by a wedding photographer named Mahmoud Nakib, is just one example of how widespread effects of the explosion were for the unsuspecting residents of Beirut. All of those involved in the photo shoot appeared to be unharmed.

Officials are now saying the cause of the explosion was due to the storage of a large amount of ammonium nitrate, but the incident is still under investigation.