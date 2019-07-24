VIDEO: Bison charges, injures 9-year-old girl at Yellowstone National Park

A 9-year-old girl has been injured by a bison at Yellowstone National Park.

The National Park Service says a group of about 50 people were 5 to 10 feet from the bison near the Old Faithful Geyser for at least 20 minutes, causing the bison to charge at them. Officials said the bull bison ran toward the girl and "tossed her in the air."

Video on social media show the girl and her parents scrambling as the animal charged at them.

The girl, who is from Odessa, Florida, was taken to the Old Faithful Lodge by her family and treated by a park emergency medic there. She was transferred to the Old Faithful Medical Clinic and later released.

The extent of her injuries is unclear.

No citations have been issued at this time. An investigation is ongoing.

The National Park Service reminded visitors that "wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are wild," urging them to stay at least 25 yards away from large animals such as bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose and coyotes, and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves.