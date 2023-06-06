78°
VIDEO: Amazon truck bursts into flames while making deliveries in Zachary
ZACHARY - Investigators believe a malfunction possibly caused an Amazon delivery truck to burst into flames in the middle of an East Baton Rouge neighborhood Monday.
Video showed the truck engulfed in fire, and a loud bang can be heard at one point as firefighters try to get the flames under control.
The driver told the Zachary Fire Department that he was making a delivery when he noticed smoke coming from the truck, and flames erupted from the vehicle moments later. The fire also damaged another car parked nearby.
No one was hurt.
WBRZ has reached out to an Amazon spokesperson to determine whether any packages were lost in the fire and how it's handling the lost deliveries.
