Victoria's Secret 2019 Annual Fashion Show cancelled

Melie Tiacoh in 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Photo: Essence

After years of negative publicity and decreasing popularity, Victoria's Secret has announced that its' annual fashion show will not be happening in 2019.

According to USA Today, the show was called off by Victoria's Secret's parent company, L Brands.

L Brand’s CFO, Stuart Burgdoerfer said, “We'll be communicating to customers, but nothing that I would say is similar in magnitude to the fashion show.”

Though a detailed reason for canceling the show has yet to be provided, the company’s Q3 earnings report said the brand is looking to “evolve the marketing of Victoria’s Secret.”

The earnings report went on to state that, “Given the decline in performance at Victoria’s Secret, we have substantially pulled back on capital investment in that business while we focus on ensuring that our merchandise resonates with customers."

Last year’s Annual Victoria’s Secret Show garnered only 3.27 million viewers, the lowest number of viewers since the show became a televised holiday season event.

Nielsen said the show lost more than half of its' audience within a two-year span.