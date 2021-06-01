Victims identified in Memorial Day shooting on College Drive

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a shooting that left three people dead Monday night including an infant.

According to law enforcement, Dewayne Dunn, Jr. (17), Reginald Thomas (20) and Ja'tyri Brown (1) were killed as a result of the shooting at Fairway View Apartments on College Drive.

Investigators believe the suspect(s) entered a gated pool area around 8 p.m. and confronted the two male victims before firing several gunshots. The infant child, playing near the pool was also struck at that time. Both men died at the scene. The child later died at a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.