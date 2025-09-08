67°
Victims identified in deadly I-12 crash in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS- Authorities say two are dead after a Wednesday morning crash on 1-12 West.
The single-vehicle crash took place before Juban, near Colyell Creek, when the vehicle veered off the roadway and went into the wood line.
Authorities said, one person was dead on arrival. The passenger was ejected from the vehicle and transported to an area hospital in critical condition, and was pronounced dead upon arriving at the hospital.
Authorities have identified the two victims as 22-year-old Wesley Prevost of Independence and 26-year-old Allen Shelton of Robert.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
