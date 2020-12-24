Victims identifed in Oklahoma State parade crash

STILLWATER - One of the victims killed when a car crashed into spectators at the Oklahoma State homecoming parade was a student at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond.



UCO President Don Betz says in a statement that MBA student Nikita Prabhakar Nakal of Mumbai, India, is one of those who died when witnesses say a woman drove her car into the crowd.



Betz says Nakal's unrealized potential will be mourned, but that her life should be honored. Betz also said plans are being made to honor Nakal.



He said UCO's Center for Counseling and Well-Being is available for anyone who needs support or counseling.



Nakal was identified as Nakita Prabhakar by Stillwater police. A police spokesman did not immediately return a phone call seeking to explain the discrepancy.



___



11:30 a.m.



Police say five people who were badly injured when a car crashed into the crowd at the Oklahoma State homecoming parade remain in critical condition.



Stillwater Police Capt. Kyle Gibbs says investigators are going through witness statements and may talk with the district attorney on Monday about potential charges against 25-year-old Adacia Chambers.



Chambers was arrested for driving under the influence after the crash that killed four people and injured 47 others. Gibbs says Chambers remains in the Stillwater City Jail and may make her first court appearance Monday afternoon.



___



7:50 a.m.



Police have released the identities of three adults who were killed when witnesses say a woman drove her car into spectators at the Oklahoma State homecoming parade.



The Stillwater Police Department did not provide the name of a 2-year-old boy also died in the crash Saturday morning.



In a news release early Sunday, Capt. Kyle Gibbs said 23-year-old Nakita Prabhakar of Edmond was killed in the crash. Gibbs says 65-year-old Bonnie Jean Stone and 65-year-old Marvin Lyle Stone, both of Stillwater, also were killed.



Gibbs says another 47 people were injured in the collision, including five who remained in critical condition early Sunday.



Twenty-five-year-old Adacia Chambers has been arrested on a DUI charge in the crash and is jailed. She is scheduled to appear Monday in Payne County District Court.