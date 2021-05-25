85°
Victim shot inside car while stopped at College Drive intersection
BATON ROUGE - Police say someone got out of a vehicle while stopped at a traffic light on College Drive and shot a person sitting in another car.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday on College at the Jefferson Highway intersection.
A police spokesperson said at least two vehicles were stopped at the traffic light around that time. A person reportedly got out of one of those vehicles and fired shots into the other car stopped at the light.
Police said a passenger was hit by gunfire, and the driver rushed the victim to a hospital. That person is expected to survive.
The department is still investigating the attack.
