85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Victim shot inside car while stopped at College Drive intersection

2 hours 1 minute 36 seconds ago Tuesday, May 25 2021 May 25, 2021 May 25, 2021 11:12 AM May 25, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Police say someone got out of a vehicle while stopped at a traffic light on College Drive and shot a person sitting in another car.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday on College at the Jefferson Highway intersection. 

A police spokesperson said at least two vehicles were stopped at the traffic light around that time. A person reportedly got out of one of those vehicles and fired shots into the other car stopped at the light. 

Police said a passenger was hit by gunfire, and the driver rushed the victim to a hospital. That person is expected to survive. 

The department is still investigating the attack. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days