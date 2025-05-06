75°
Latest Weather Blog
Victim shot at AM Food Mart not the intended target, police say
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police officers responded to a reported shooting at the AM Food Mart along Highland Road on Monday evening.
First responders and BRPD were called to the convenience store around 8:45 p.m. Monday for the shooting.
Baton Rouge police said the shooting stemmed from an argument between two men. During the argument, one of the men pulled out a handgun and began shooting.
The person was who was shot was not the intended target, however, BRPD said. They received non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital.
Trending News
It was not immediately clear whether the alleged shooter was taken into custody.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
70 for 70: Holly Clegg
-
LIVE: OMV says 1.2 million Louisiana residents have gotten REAL ID one...
-
Coroner identifies two people killed in Hollywood Street fire started by unattended...
-
Victim shot at AM Food Mart not the intended target, police say
-
Iberville Parish teacher nominated for state Teacher of the Year award
Sports Video
-
LSU softball readies for SEC Tournament play
-
Dunham, U-High advance in state baseball playoffs
-
$$$ Best Bets: The Greatest Two Minutes in Sports!
-
Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky beat Brazil in WNBA preseason game...
-
State softball semi-finals rain delayed, Doyle and Parkview gets games in