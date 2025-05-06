75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Victim shot at AM Food Mart not the intended target, police say

2 hours 22 minutes 16 seconds ago Tuesday, May 06 2025 May 6, 2025 May 06, 2025 8:19 AM May 06, 2025 in News
Source: The Investigative Unit
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police officers responded to a reported shooting at the AM Food Mart along Highland Road on Monday evening. 

First responders and BRPD were called to the convenience store around 8:45 p.m. Monday for the shooting. 

Baton Rouge police said the shooting stemmed from an argument between two men. During the argument, one of the men pulled out a handgun and began shooting. 

The person was who was shot was not the intended target, however, BRPD said. They received non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Trending News

It was not immediately clear whether the alleged shooter was taken into custody. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days