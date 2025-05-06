Victim shot at AM Food Mart not the intended target, police say

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police officers responded to a reported shooting at the AM Food Mart along Highland Road on Monday evening.

First responders and BRPD were called to the convenience store around 8:45 p.m. Monday for the shooting.

Baton Rouge police said the shooting stemmed from an argument between two men. During the argument, one of the men pulled out a handgun and began shooting.

The person was who was shot was not the intended target, however, BRPD said. They received non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital.

It was not immediately clear whether the alleged shooter was taken into custody.