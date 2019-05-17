63°
Victim shot after making joke suspect 'did not care for'

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police have charged a man following a shooting last weekend.

Around 11:11 p.m. May 11, officers were called to a reported shooting on Rebecca Lynn Avenue. At the scene, authorities found a male victim in the front yard of a residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

During the course of the investigation, Eddie Williams was identified as the shooter. Before the incident Williams and the victim, along with other people, were standing outside "making jokes."

At some point, the victim allegedly made a joke that Williams "did not care for." Police say Williams pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the face.

As the victim tried to flee, Williams allegedly fired several more shots hitting the victim in the upper back. The victim was able to make it to another residence on the street before collapsing.

Williams was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.

