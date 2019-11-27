Victim seriously hurt after shooting on Plank Road

65°
BATON ROUGE - A person was rushed to the hospital after being shot on Plank Road Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting was reported before 5 p.m. on Plank Road near Chippewa Street. The man who was shot was taken to the hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

No further details about the shooting were immediately available. 

