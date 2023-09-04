79°
Victim's ex in police custody after deadly New Roads shooting
NEW ROADS - Police have arrested of a person of interest in an investigation into the shooting death of a New Roads woman.
The shooting was reported on the night of Aug. 14 on Olinde Street, and left Shaniqua Smith, 24, dead.
Before the shooting, the New Roads Police Department had issued a warrant for the arrest of Marian Williams for nonconsensual disclosure of a private image. Investigators found that Williams and Smith had just gotten out of a relationship prior to the shooting.
On Tuesday evening, officers said Williams surrendered.
