Victim rushed to hospital by helicopter after crash on Blackwater Road
BATON ROUGE- Emergency personnel are responding to a major crash on Blackwater Road.
The crash was reported on Blackwater Road near Hooper Road around noon. Authorities say two people were injured in the crash.
One person was reportedly in critical condition and the other is stable. At least one of them was taken to the hospital by helicopter.
