Victim rescued from burning car arrested after deputies find drugs in his vehicle

GEISMAR - Shortly after bystanders rescued a man from a burning car in a Tuesday night incident that was caught on video, drugs were found in the vehicle and the man was arrested.

According to a social media post by the Geismar Volunteer Fire Department, a plume of smoke was coming from the car 36-year-old Dexton Weber was driving as he pulled into the parking lot of a TNT Express convenience store along Hwy 30 in Geismar.

The car then burst into flames and bystanders jumped into action, searching for a fire extinguisher and using it to smash one of the car's windows to help Weber, who was locked inside of the vehicle.

Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office arrived and pulled Weber to safety.

But Weber's troubles were not over.

While he was being treated for injuries at a local hospital, deputies conducting an inventory of the vehicle and discovered heroin along with other drug paraphernalia.

After Weber was discharged from the hospital, he was arrested and booked into Ascension Parish Jail on charges of operating while intoxicated - second, possession of heroin, and prohibited act - drug paraphernalia.