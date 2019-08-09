Victim of basketball brawl shooting identified

BATON ROUGE - Police identified a man who was shot and killed Thursday night at a gym after an argument erupted during a basketball game and shots were fired.

BRPD say 21-year-old Justin Guillory died at the scene of the shooting that happened at around 8:05 p.m. at the Berean Seventh Day Adventist gym on Osborne Ave. Police say he was shot multiple times as he exited the gym after a basketball tournament for a local league.

Witnesses said a group of men got into an argument during the game that led to the shooting. Neighbors reported hearing several shots from the facility's gymnasium where teams gather regularly for evening games.

Police said the motive for this shooting remains unknown at this time and the shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the BRPD Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869.