Victim of Audubon park drowning was homeless, mentally ill

6 years 9 months 1 day ago Tuesday, October 18 2016 Oct 18, 2016 October 18, 2016 9:03 AM October 18, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: AP News
Image via: WWL

NEW ORLEANS  - A coroner's report says a woman whose body was found in a lagoon at Audubon Park in New Orleans last week was homeless and mentally ill.

The discovery of the 53-year-old woman's body had put people in the area of Audubon Park on edge, fearing she might have been the victim of an attacker.

However, authorities soon ruled out foul play. Coroner Jeffrey Rouse said last week that the cause of death was drowning. In a Monday news release, he identified the woman as Sheila Freedman. He said she had left her home in Massachusetts about a year ago and was suffering from untreated mental illness.

