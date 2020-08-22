76°
Latest Weather Blog
Victim injured in shooting at Trader Joe's parking lot dies after being transported to hospital
BATON ROUGE -
UPDATE: According to BRPD the victim succumbed to his gunshot wounds.
******************
A man was critically injured after a shooting in a popular shopping center parking lot on Perkins Road in the Southdowns area Saturday.
Police said a man was hurt in the shooting in the parking lot of Trader Joe's around 7:30 Saturday night.
Video and pictures recorded by WBRZ reporters showed police focused on a vehicle in the parking lot at the far-end of the lot, in between the grocery store and the now-closed restaurant that was once Provisions.
Police have not released information about a suspect.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Saints preparing for potential of tropical storms in the Gulf
-
LSU Gym gets one of their best back as a coach
-
Ty Montgomery talks about challenges without preseason games; watch full interview here
-
Malcolm Jenkins believes team corners are the best he's played with; Full...
-
WATCH: Saints go through 3rd fully padded practice on Thursday