Victim injured in shooting at Trader Joe's parking lot dies after being transported to hospital

3 hours 39 minutes 25 seconds ago Saturday, August 22 2020 Aug 22, 2020 August 22, 2020 7:38 PM August 22, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE -

UPDATE: According to BRPD the victim succumbed to his gunshot wounds. 

******************

A man was critically injured after a shooting in a popular shopping center parking lot on Perkins Road in the Southdowns area Saturday.

Police said a man was hurt in the shooting in the parking lot of Trader Joe's around 7:30 Saturday night.

Video and pictures recorded by WBRZ reporters showed police focused on a vehicle in the parking lot at the far-end of the lot, in between the grocery store and the now-closed restaurant that was once Provisions.

Police have not released information about a suspect. 

