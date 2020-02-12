Victim in group mugging was lured to Zachary; 4 of 5 suspects arrested

ZACHARY - Police have arrested four people accused of luring a man out to Zachary and then robbing him at gunpoint.

The Zachary Police Department says four people were booked on armed robbery charges. According to the department, the victim was lured into an ambush and was robbed of his wallet and phone.

Police say the attackers kept the wallet, which had $56 in it, and threw away his phone.

The suspects are listed below.

Antrinesha McCallister dob: 03/05/2000

Charged with: La.R.S. 14:(27)64.1 - principal to Arm Robbery, La.R.S. 14:(27)67- principal to Theft, La.R.S. 14:(27)34/G- principal to Aggravated Battery with a gun

Daja Flowers dob: 07/05/1992

Charged with: La.R.S. 14:(27)64.1 - principal to Arm Robbery, La.R.S. 14:(27)67- principal to Theft, La.R.S. 14:(27)34/G- principal to Aggravated Battery with a gun

Brandie Jo Jackson dob: 02/23/1989

Charged with: La.R.S. 14:(27)64.1 - principal to Arm Robbery, La.R.S. 14:(27)67- principal to Theft, La.R.S. 14:(27)34/G- principal to Aggravated Battery with a gun

Walter Marquell Pree Jackson dob: 06/03/2001

Charged with: La.R.S. 14:64.1 - 1st Degree Arm Robbery, La.R.S. 14:67- Theft, La.R.S. 14:34/G- Aggravated Battery with a gun

There is currently an active warrant for the following person.

Walter Lee Jackson Jr. dob: 01/19/1981

Warrant is for: La.R.S. 14:64.1 - 1st Degree Arm Robbery, La.R.S. 14:67- Theft, La.R.S. 14:34/G- Aggravated Battery with a gun

The department says the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office and Baker Police Department assisted in the arrests.