Victim in critical condition after shooting in Donaldsonville
DONALDSONVILLE - A man was seriously hurt Friday after a shooting in Ascension Parish.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around noon on St. Vincent's Street. Deputies said a man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
The sheriff's office is still working to identify a suspect.
This is a developing story.
