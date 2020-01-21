32°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Victim in critical condition after Monday night shooting

1 year 9 months 1 week ago Tuesday, April 10 2018 Apr 10, 2018 April 10, 2018 11:12 AM April 10, 2018 in Crime
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police say a shooting in Baton Rouge left one person in critical condition Monday night.

According to Baton Rouge Police, the incident took place in the 6800 block of Cezanne Avenue sometime around 10:00 p.m. Police said the victim was shot in the leg and torso as a result of an altercation.

On Tuesday, police said the victim remained in critical but stable condition.

Check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days