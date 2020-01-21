32°
Victim in critical condition after Monday night shooting
BATON ROUGE - Police say a shooting in Baton Rouge left one person in critical condition Monday night.
According to Baton Rouge Police, the incident took place in the 6800 block of Cezanne Avenue sometime around 10:00 p.m. Police said the victim was shot in the leg and torso as a result of an altercation.
On Tuesday, police said the victim remained in critical but stable condition.
Check back for updates.
