Victim in 2017 shooting dies; charges upgraded for alleged gunman

2 hours 34 minutes 56 seconds ago Thursday, October 31 2019 Oct 31, 2019 October 31, 2019 7:14 PM October 31, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Charges have been upgraded for an alleged shooter after a victim died almost two years after being shot.

Jonathan Price, 27, died on October 8th from medical complications stemming from a 2017 drive-by shooting on Flora Lane. Price was standing in front of his home when he was shot.

BRPD arrested Charles Hunt in August, 2019 and immediately charged him with Attempted Second Degree Murder. Those charges have been upgraded to 1st Degree Murder.

Hunt is currently in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

