Victim identified in Addison Street shooting Monday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a deadly shooting Monday night.

By 5 p.m., police were on the scene where gunfire was reported and a vehicle was crashed. The chaotic scene unfolded on Addison Street near Jean.

Baton Rouge Police identifying the victim as 26-year-old, Dequincey Smith.

Police say, the victim was shot when a suspect opened fire on the vehicle he was driving.