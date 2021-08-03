77°
Victim identified after mid-day shooting on Tennessee Street

BATON ROUGE - A man is dead after being shot in the front yard of his home in broad daylight Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 12:42 p.m. near the corner of Tennessee Street and East Polk Street.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Eric Lee Andrews, 48, died at the scene. 

The motive and suspect is unknown at this time. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867. 

