77°
Latest Weather Blog
Victim identified after mid-day shooting on Tennessee Street
BATON ROUGE - A man is dead after being shot in the front yard of his home in broad daylight Tuesday afternoon.
The shooting happened around 12:42 p.m. near the corner of Tennessee Street and East Polk Street.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Eric Lee Andrews, 48, died at the scene.
Trending News
The motive and suspect is unknown at this time. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
After father of LSU baseball pitcher dies tubing, family calls for safety...
-
Baton Rouge hospitals requiring vaccines or masks for unvaccinated workers: Latest here
-
Trash dumped at doors to city hall in feud over garbage collection
-
Fire at Tigerland bar Tuesday
-
East Baton Rouge Parish School System to require masks
Sports Video
-
LSU QB Myles Brennan suffered 'severe' injury to his left arm; unclear...
-
Angelo Izzard leading Southern Lab by example
-
Full interview with Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle on Texas &...
-
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Dutchtown Griffins
-
Southeastern unveils three new logos in latest rebranding effort