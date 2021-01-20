68°
Victim dies weeks after being shot inside vehicle in Baton Rouge

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are trying to determine what led to a double shooting that left a child hurt and fatally wounded an adult.

The Baton Rouge Police Department says the shooting happened Jan. 5 on N 23rd Street near Cherry Street. Investigators said Aurtrell Bivens, 26, and a juvenile were inside a vehicle whenever a unknown suspect opened fire.

Bivens was rushed to a hospital at the time but ultimately died Jan. 19.

The child suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the attack. 

There are no known suspects nor motive in the shooting at this time.

