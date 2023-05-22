82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Victim dies after weekend shooting in Denham Springs; suspect booked for manslaughter

Monday, May 22 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop
Nicholas Whalen

DENHAM SPRINGS - One person is dead and another is facing charges after a shooting in Denham Springs Sunday evening. 

According to the Denham Springs Police Department, the shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. at a home along Rushing Road. 

The victim, identified as 39-year-old Daniel Debernardi, was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died Monday, according to police.

Two people were initially taken into custody Sunday. One suspect, 32-year-old Nicholas Whalen, was booked Monday on a count of manslaughter. 

No other information was immediately available. 

