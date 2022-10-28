65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Victim dies after shooting outside Central bank Friday night; deputies still looking for suspect

2 hours 21 minutes 51 seconds ago Friday, October 28 2022 Oct 28, 2022 October 28, 2022 8:18 PM October 28, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

CENTRAL - A man was shot and killed outside a bank Friday night, and deputies are still searching for the suspect.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened outside the Chase Bank on Sullivan Road around 8 p.m.

Authorities said a man was shot repeatedly in the parking lot. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition where he later died.

Deputies are still looking for the suspect, who they believe fled the scene in a white vehicle.

Sources said the shooting may have stemmed from a robbery, but police say they're still working to determine a motive.

Trending News

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days