Victim critical after shooting at apartment complex on Prescott Road
BATON ROUGE - Officials are investigating a reported shooting Friday afternoon on Prescott Road.
The incident was reported before 2 p.m. at Greenside Ridge Apartments. The Baton Rouge Police Department is on scene.
Sources tell WBRZ a woman was shot. TShe was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
HAPPENING NOW: BRPD is responding to a shooting at Greenside Ridge Apts. on Prescott. One female shot, no details on condition right now @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/0gQW4O1fGz— Sydney Kern (@sydneykern) July 12, 2019
Police have not released further details on the shooting at this time.
