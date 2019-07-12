Victim critical after shooting at apartment complex on Prescott Road

BATON ROUGE - Officials are investigating a reported shooting Friday afternoon on Prescott Road.

The incident was reported before 2 p.m. at Greenside Ridge Apartments. The Baton Rouge Police Department is on scene.

Sources tell WBRZ a woman was shot. TShe was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

HAPPENING NOW: BRPD is responding to a shooting at Greenside Ridge Apts. on Prescott. One female shot, no details on condition right now @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/0gQW4O1fGz — Sydney Kern (@sydneykern) July 12, 2019

Police have not released further details on the shooting at this time.