Vice President Mike Pence visits Baton Rouge Monday

BATON ROUGE - Vice President Mike Pence will be in the Capital City on Monday to campaign for Republican gubernatorial candidate, Eddie Rispone.

The Vice President plans to speak at a private Republican party fundraiser in support of Eddie Rispone.

With less than three weeks before election day, both Governor John Bel Edwards and Eddie Rispone are ramping up efforts to garner support and raise money.

Edwards won 47% of the vote during the primary election while Rispone earned 27% of the vote.

The general election takes place November 16th.