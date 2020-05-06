Latest Weather Blog
Veto override decision expected Wednesday in the La. House
BATON ROUGE- Republican lawmakers in the Louisiana House are considering an override of Gov. John Bel Edwards' line-item vetoes that lessened some budget cuts.
House Speaker Taylor Barras said he expects the House to decide Wednesday whether to override the vetoes.
The Republican leader acknowledges the effort is unlikely to draw the two-thirds support needed to reverse the governor's decisions. But Barras says some lawmakers view the override vote as an "affirmation" that they wanted the cuts.
Even if the House were to support an override of Edwards' decisions, Republican Senate President John Alario isn't interested in a similar Senate debate.
Through his line-item veto, Edwards lessened budget cuts passed by lawmakers in a recently-ended special session by more than $4 million, suggesting the reductions pushed by House Republicans were too deep.
