Veterans homes, cemeteries to hold private Memorial Day ceremonies due to health crisis

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's Department of Veteran's Affairs will honor veterans in a series of private ceremonies that will remain closed to the public due to the current health crisis.

The Department issued a release Thursday morning, explaining that staff at the state’s five veterans homes and five veterans cemeteries will host Memorial Day ceremonies on Monday, May 25 but events will not be open to the public as they have been in recent years, due to the public health emergency.

Though the Department is not hosting public gatherings for Memorial Day 2020, families and friends may still visit these cemeteries as long as they follow social distancing and hygiene best practices.

Families and friends are also encouraged to post pictures of their loved ones in their honor on the LDVA Facebook page at www.facebook.com/VetAffairs.La.Gov through Memorial Day.

For more information about the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs, visit www.vetaffairs.la.gov.