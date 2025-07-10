Veterans group awards USS Kidd with grant to continue refurbishments while ship is in Houma

BATON ROUGE — While the USS Kidd is in Houma for refurbishments, a national group of veterans who have served on destroyers was in Baton Rouge on Thursday to award the ship’s museum with a $3,000 grant.

The "Tin Can Sailors" have a goal to support the ten destroyer museum ships in America by providing grants for specific shipboard projects.

This specific grant is to help with restorations for the Kidd here in Baton Rouge.

“She's getting work done that's going to keep her on the Baton Rouge waterfront for another 40 to 60 years,” Parks Stephenson, the museum’s executive director, said.

This grant will also help extend their educational opportunities.