Veterans Day Events List
9am-4pm, Veterans Day event at Ascension Parish Library will have a memorabilia display.
11am, Speech at Veterans Memorial Park.
11am-1pm, Veterans Day event at Louisiana's Old State Capitol.
12pm, Veterans Day event at Brusly Town Hall.
12pm, Veterans Day event will be held at the Museum of African American History
1:30pm-5pm, Veterans Day tribute at Iberville's veterans Memorial.
3pm, Veterans Day tribute at Redwood Cemetery
5pm, Veterans Day tribute at Baton Rouge Community College
