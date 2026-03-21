Veterans could serve as park wardens under proposed Louisiana bill

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana lawmakers are considering a new approach to improving safety in public parks by putting veterans back to work.

House Bill 436, authored by Kellee Hennessy Dickerson, would allow honorably discharged veterans to serve as wardens in state parks and, in some cases, take on law enforcement roles in local parks.

The proposal is already gaining support at the Capitol.

“This is a good bill. I’m so happy that you brought it,” said Jack Gallé during committee discussions.

The bill passed through committee Thursday, moving one step closer to becoming law.

Supporters say the measure would not lower standards for those positions. Veterans would still be required to be honorably discharged and meet all training requirements, including certification through the Peace Officer Standards and Training Council.

Dickerson says the goal is to give veterans a meaningful way to continue serving their communities.

“It gives our veterans a chance to come in and connect with all of our patrons who come into our parks, but to make them safe again,” she said.

Backers argue that many veterans already possess the skills needed for the job.

“They're going in there with skills that are already embedded into them,” Elena Branzaru, Chair of Mayor's Advisory Council & Veteran's Affairs said.

Branzaru believes the legislation would also give local governments more flexibility when hiring for public safety roles.

“It expands the sense for any local municipality or local government, as well as the state wardens to appoint veterans,” Branzaru said.

In East Baton Rouge Parish alone, there are more than 20,000 veterans. Supporters say the bill could help keep those individuals in the area while providing them with a renewed sense of purpose.

“Who better to take care and have so much appreciation for our parks but our veterans?” Dickerson added.

House Bill 436 now heads to the House floor for further debate. Dickerson says she believes the measure will ultimately make it to the governor’s desk for signature.