Veterans Affairs employee arrested in state investigation

JACKSON - A state employee was arrested on a warrant from the Office of State Inspector General Thursday.

Todd Price is accused of deleting public records dealing with a patient who fell out of a bed at the Louisiana Veterans Home. Price was the director of nursing at the facility.

Earlier in October, it was revealed the IG was investigating the Department of Veterans Affairs over how patients are treated. Auditors recently found people in the care of the five homes where veterans live were allowed to drink on medication and drive, patients had been injured in various ways or were not being properly supervised.

"This is particularly egregious because these are veterans and many of them are very elderly who are essentially in a nursing home setting and their entire care is in the hands of these people who do something like what we are alleging... i think it Is pretty offensive to all of us," Greg Phares of the Inspector General's Office said.

When news of the investigation broke, David LaCerte resigned as veterans affairs secretary. Thomas Enright was appointed interim secretary.

A search warrant associated with the IG's investigation alleges officials at higher levels of the agency were involved in a cover-up.

***************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

