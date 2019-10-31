Veteran says Lafayette-based dog trainer abused his Great Dane to brink of death

Patrick Darcey Photo: The Advocate

DENHAM SPRINGS - A veteran left his dog in the care of a Lafayette dog trainer, expecting his pet to become trained as a service dog. But, according to the Advocate, the dog returned home abused and on the brink of death.

Brent Ballard took to Facebook to share what he says happened to his beloved Great Dane, Gauge. Ballard wrote, "This is a disgusting and horrible act for anyone to do to innocent animals and families. We want to protect other veterans and families from being scammed and their loved ones hurt."

Ballard brought his dog to the owner of 'K9 Kajun Farm,' Patrick Darcey, without realizing that Darcey had been arrested in July for animal cruelty.

After retrieving Gauge from Darcey, a veterinarian advised Ballard that the Great Dane was not only mere days away from death but that the trauma the pup had experienced would prevent him from being able to perform as a service dog.

Officials with the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center say on Tuesday Darcey was arrested for the second time on 38 counts of animal cruelty along with additional charges related to noise and sanitation violations.

Ballard's Oct. 12 Facebook post regarding the alleged abuse Gauge suffered reopened the case against Darcey.