Veteran robbed at convenience store fights back, customers help

BATON ROUGE – The owner of a convenience store on Airline Highway is trying to catch a thief. Mid-day Monday, a young man entered Mohammad Alishamaa's store, Mobil Mar, and snatched hundreds of dollars out of an elder veteran’s hands.

“One thing I hate more than a thief is someone taking advantage of an older man,” said Alishamaa. “And on top of that a veteran that literally served our country and protected us. It made me so mad.”

The veteran, who visits the store daily, was trying to get a money order. The young man standing next to him saw him pull the money out, then took it.

“I was trying to hold him, but I was behind the register. I was behind the counter and I couldn't hold him that much,” said Louis Olivier, who was working the cash register at the time.

Olivier, the veteran, and two other customers in the store worked together to stop the thief, grabbing him before he could flee. Olivier locked the doors, then grabbed a gun.

“I was trying to scare him,” he said. “I didn't want to hurt him.”

The thief eventually gave up and handed the veteran his money back. But, it wasn't all of it.

“He got him for a good $300 to $400,” said Alishamaa.

After handing over money, the young man left before police were called. Alishamaa having cameras up around his store, caught everything. He’s hoping someone will recognize the young man and call police.

“When I see someone who does something like that, I feel like they have no limits. They'll go to any extent to do anything,” said Alishamaa.

A spokesperson with BRPD says the suspect is still at large.