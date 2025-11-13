Veteran receives surprise from Pelican Roofing

BATON ROUGE - A veteran got a surprise today from Pelican Roofing through their veterans roof giveaway program.

Brandon Gautier was selected to receive a free roof from the company. He served four deployments in Afghanistan and Iraq.

A traumatic brain injury suffered after an explosion ended his military career. He says the donation will go a long way to helping make his home safe for his wife and two kids.