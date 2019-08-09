Veteran officer wounded in apartment shooting thanks community for outpouring of support

BATON ROUGE - An officer wounded while responding to a domestic dispute at an apartment complex earlier this week says he's thankful for the support he's received this week.

On Friday, the Baton Rouge Police Department released a statement from Sgt. Ralph Walker voicing his appreciation for those who've had his and his fellow officers' backs after the encounter.

You can find the full statement below.

"Let me first say, I am truly touched and humbled by the outpouring of support, prayers, and the kind words that everyone has spoken about me in the last few days. The words of encouragement are a fuel to the motivation that makes me want to put my uniform back on and stand next to my friends and co-workers.

We are family..............

On Monday, two of my family members were faced with the same threat as I. When the bullets began to fly, Cpl. Heather Anderson and Cpl. Kent Hagge were right there by my side. We were doing our job in attempt to help someone who needed help. Although they were not physically injured they are still heroes, who with teamwork from many of our brothers and sisters in law enforcement, brought the situation to a peaceful resolution. I would also like to say how grateful I am for Ofc. Wesley Holton. Despite being assigned to the desk, he responded to our call for help, saw my condition, and helped me to safety. He then returned to the threat until it was resolved.

Each of you who responded to the call for help are heroes! I am down but not out. I look forward to my return and will continue to pray for you as you face the challenges of the job each day."

Walker was shot in the leg Monday night while responding to the call at an apartment complex off Nicholson Drive. The suspect, identified as Clifton Eames, fired at the officers after they showed up outside the apartment. BRPD says no shots were fired and Eames was taken into custody with one other individual.

Eames is facing three counts of attempted first-degree murder.