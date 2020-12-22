Veteran gets new roof by Baton Rouge company following OYS story

BATON ROUGE - There has been an overwhelming response for a veteran in need. Help came in the form of donations, supplies, and labor after a 2 On Your Side report last month.

Paul Aubert with the Nation of Patriots contacted 2 On Your Side in November 2020 about the veteran and his family who needed a new roof. Their roof was leaking water into the house, shingles were peeling off and the plywood underneath was rotting from being exposed to the elements.

That veteran is thankful this holiday season for a Baton Rouge company that has stepped up to help put a new roof over his head.

"They did a fantastic job, Geaux Roof of Baton Rouge stepped forward and got the project done," said Aubert. The big holdup was getting the materials because of all the hurricane damage in Lake Charles."

Those supplies turned up last week and the project was completed soon after that. Geaux Roof told 2 On Your Side Tuesday that it's happy to help.

"The leaks have been fixed, the whole roof has been replaced," said Aubert.

The Nation of Patriots is an organization made up of veterans around the country and 100% volunteer. Several fundraising opportunities this year were canceled because of the pandemic. With last week's new roof, the organization has been able to help 44 Louisiana veterans and their families. Early in 2021, the organization will start its fundraising again and hope to help even more veterans in the new year.

"He's so ecstatic about getting his roof fixed," said Aubert.

The leaking roof created a few issues inside the house. Aubert says a company has also stepped forward to help repair that water damage.

If you'd like to donate to the Nation of Patriots, you can do so here.